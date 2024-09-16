Dakorien Moore, Oregon Ducks commit, ranked No. 4 nationally: 'He is truly rare'
On3 has released updated rankings for the class of 2025, and unsurprisingly an Oregon Ducks commit finds himself near the top of the list.
Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver Dakorien Moore is universally regarded as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country and is listed as a top-five overall prospect nationally by every major recruiting service.
In On3's update, the 5-foot-11, 186-pound pass-catcher finds himself at No. 4.
Here's what On3 national scout Cody Bellaire had to say about Moore as a prospect:
"Scout’s Take: Dakorien Moore’s talent at the wide receiver position can be encapsulated in one word: rare. The way he moves, the way he sets up his routes, the way he separates from defenders, the way he attacks the football in the air is simply that, rare. Moore has tremendous top-end speed and it shows on the football field and on the track. During his 2023 track and field season Moore ran a personal best 10.63 in the 100m dash and was a member of the 6A Texas state runner-up 4×100 meter relay team for Duncanville (TX) that ran a blazing time of 40.26 in the state finals. His ability to naturally track the football downfield accentuates his capacity as a vertical threat while his ability to shift gears and mix up the pacing of his routes keeps corners on their toes and allows for him to separate effortlessly at all levels of the field. And even at 5-foot-11.5, Moore can go up and attack the football as if he were a typical, 6-foot-3+ X-type receiver. His bounce and explosiveness in order to high point the football is truly fantastic for someone of his stature and he is able to bring down contested catches with ease. And once the ball is in his hands he has the talent in the open field to make defenders miss in a phone booth and turn quick hitters into long scores. Moore is a threat behind the line of scrimmage, at the sticks, in the red zone and deep downfield. He is truly one of the most gifted playmakers in the last few recruiting cycles at the receiver position. He is truly rare.”
Moore is currently the highest-rated Oregon pledge in program history according to 247Sports, eclipsing Oaks Christian (California) edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (2019), Upland (California) linebacker Justin Flowe (2020) and Highland (Utah) defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (2002).
Overall, Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 11 nationally, but with just 15 pledges the group is No. 1 in terms of "rating per commit" (94.53).