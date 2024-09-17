Dakorien Moore, Oregon Ducks commit, trying to flip 5-star Ohio State cornerback
Duncanville (Texas) five-star wide receiver and Oregon Ducks commit Dakorien Moore is currently rated as the top recruiting addition in modern program history.
And he'd like to bring plenty of help with him to Eugene.
Oregon's class, as a whole, consists of just 15 pledges and is ranked No. 12 nationally, but has the highest "rating per commit" score (94.53) of any team in the country, according to 247Sports.
Moore would like to add to that, and he's got a key target in mind.
Quoting a report from Rivals in which Parker (Alabama) five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord calls his recruitment a "three-man race" between Ohio State, Auburn and Oregon, Moore made his pitch.
"(You know) where we are at with it twin," he wrote, tagging Offord.
Offord has been committed to the Buckeyes since early February, but has expressed interest and visited both Auburn and Oregon since then.
There's little surprise that the Ducks and Tigers are still working to flip the nation's No. 2 cornerback - or that there's mutual interest.
But Oregon fans may be excited to learn that Moore has a relationship with the five-star recruit and is working to bring talent with him to Eugene.
The Duncanville star sounds locked in, and he wants an historic class to follow.
Can he make it happen?
It's beginning to sound like Oregon will get its shot to impress - and perhaps flip - Offord later this fall.
What would they be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Offord as a prospect:
"Long fluid reactionary athlete that possesses elite length and physical tools at the corner position as detailed by his ability to excel in a variety of different pass coverage schemes. A three-phase playmaker, Offord’s blend of size, patience and cat-quick reactionary athleticism allow him the unique ability to match up and mirror any combination of opposing size, speed, and quickness at the receiver position. An explosive lower body prospect as demonstrated by a previously recorded an 11-foot plus broad jump, the Birmingham native’s on-ball playmaking is much derived from his ability to close space quickly and force tight windows due to his arm length and quick leaping explosiveness. A toolsy corner with an uptick in ball production as a junior, the Parker High School standout projects as a high level multi-year starter with the ability to quickly become one of college football’s top corner prospects and develop into a potential Top-20 NFL Draft choice."