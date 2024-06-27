Darius Afalava previews Friday commitment, discusses final 4
Skyridge (Utah) star Darius Afalava is a Rivals four-star interior lineman with offensive lineman with offers from more than 20 college football programs.
But the 6-foot-5, 320-pound mauler is down to a four - Michigan State, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington - and is set to announce his college commitment Friday at 4:30 p.m. MT.
This week, he joined me to break down his four finalists, discussing what stands out about each of his contenders.
Michigan State Spartans: “The longevity there… they were the first school to offer me. They’re treated me like family since the beginning. To be honest, they are probably the most truthful group out there. They are building something really special.”
Oklahoma Sooners: “The main thing about Oklahoma, just in general, is development - development and how genuine they are. Seeing coach (Brent) Venables and all the linemen he’s developed over the years… it’s stupid not to consider Oklahoma as a lineman because of all the things he’s done. Not to mention life after football. Coach Venables wants his players to graduate.”
Utah Utes: “They checked every box out of every team. The only thing I surprisingly don’t like is that they are home. Usually it’s the opposite. They’ve checked every box. They have longevity, they have a great staff, a great O-line room. Everything checks out. It’s just the home art.”
Washington Huskies: “My cousin, [Valley Christian (California) offensive lineman] Champ Taulealea, committed there, so that’s a big reason. I’ve known this staff since they were at Arizona. They have connections to get to the league. They know what it takes to get to the league, and of course, that’s the main goal. I want to major in business, and there are a lot of businesses out there. It’s a great opportunity to study business if football doesn’t work out.”
Afalava intends to graduate in December and arrive on the college campus of his choosing in January.