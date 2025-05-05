Deacon Schmitt on Colorado Buffaloes visit: 'Coach Prime is a wise man'
The Colorado Buffaloes completed its monster recruiting weekend Sunday, and the early reviews are in.
For Windsor (Colorado) four-star offensive lineman and crucial Buffaloes target Deacon Schmitt the trip was a huge success.
"It was great... always a good time," he said. "Growing up in Colorado, I have been around the Boulder area quite a bit. It’s always so comfortable for me there."
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman is the top recruit in the state of Colorado and the level of detail the Buffaloes have put into his recruitment has been eye-opening.
"It means a lot,' Schmitt said. "Growing up around here, I have always cheered for the Buffs. To have an opportunity to play for the team I grew up 45 minutes away from is huge. Especially at a time like this when it is one of the most talked about programs in college football. It is very special to be wanted by a team like this."
And as is the case with any big Colorado recruitment these days that means direct contact with coach Deion Sanders, a larger-than-life figure in the college football world these days.
But while a lot is made of the flash around Colorado's football program, Schmitt has been impressed with the substance Sanders brings to the program - and the recruiting effort.
"It’s awesome," he said. "Coach Prime is a wise man. He talks about a lot of good things. It’s really bigger than football with him. He wants you to become a man and he will love you and support you as you do it."
Still, it will be tough to keep Schmitt home.
The talented, versatile lineman has upcoming official visits to Alabama (May 30), Oklahoma (June 6), Nebraska (June 13) and Tennessee (June 20).
Overall, Colorado has just one commitment in its 2026 class, but after Sanders signed a lucrative extension it is believed the Buffaloes could surge up the recruiting rankings.
And this weekend could very become the catalyst of that rise.