Deion Sanders, Colorado making push to flip 5-star quarterback
The last time Carrollton (Georgia) five-star quarterback and USC Trojans commit Julian Lewis visited the Colorado Buffaloes, the city of Boulder went all out.
There were fans awaiting his arrival, a personalized movie theatre welcome and a burger named after him.
>>> Top 5 moments of the Julian Lewis-Colorado Buffaloes visit
Turns out, Boulder will get another chance to show out.
First reported by Rivals' Adam Gorney, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect (ESPN) will be visiting Colorado this weekend for its game against Cincinnati.
Lewis has since confirmed the visit via his Instagram.
Sanders has made a habit of landing a surprise marquee national recruit every year.
Last year, Colorado shocked many by landing IMG Academy (Florida) five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who is already a budding star in college.
Previous classes delivered five-star cornerback Cormani McClain and No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter, who is a Heisman Trophy favorite.
The timing of Lewis' visit is significant, as it comes at a time that the USC Trojans are floundering.
Lincoln Riley's program has lost three straight games and is currently 1-4 in the Big Ten Conference.
What would Colorado be getting in Lewis if they could pull off the flip.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others. Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes.
"Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist."
"Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification."
"Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle ..."