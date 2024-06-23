Julian Lewis, Colorado Buffaloes official visit: Ranking the 5 best moments
The official visit heard 'round the world.
That's the only way to describe the buzz surrounding Carrollton (Georgia) five-star quarterback and USC commit Julian Lewis' official visit to see Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
From the photos to the burgers to the fans holding up signs, there were several moments that were much-discussed on social media.
Here's a look at the top five moments of one of the biggest official visits in recent memory:
5. Boulder theatre welcomes Julian Lewis
The Boulder Theater, an historic music, film and entertainment venue, clearly understood the assignment and made sure the 5-star quarterback's name could be found in lights.
"Let's make history Juju," the marquee read. "We will C.U. soon. Love, Boulder."
In what would be a theme of Lewis' weekend stay, the entire city of Boulder seemed to turn out to try to entice the elite quarterback to make his stay in Colorado a little more permanent.
4. Fans welcome Julian Lewis to campus
Colorado fans showed up with signs and chanted, "We want Juju."
While the fanbase's display of passion led to hot takes galore - both positive and negative - a crowd of local fans doing their part was arguably the most viral moment of the trip.
There's little doubt that Colorado fans see Lewis as a program-altering talent.
3. Julian Lewis tries The Sink's "Juju Burger"
Earlier in the weekend, The Sink announced a burger named, "
The burger featured a double patty cheeseburger with shredded lettuce, red onion, bacon, and A-1 aioli.
Before the weekend was out, Lewis himself showed up to the popular burger spot to try the social media sensation.
Will The Sink's efforts lead to more than just patties being "flipped"?
Time will tell.
2. Julian Lewis meets Miss Peggy
There's no doubt coach Deion Sanders has become the face of the Colorado football program.
But the heart of the program? That title belongs to 99-year-old Peggy Coppom, most commonly known as, "Miss Peggy."
The Colorado super fan has been attending Colorado sporting events for more than 70 years and is a beloved part of the Buffaloes community.
Make no mistake, Lewis is a five-star talent, but Miss Peggy is a life-long five-star sports fan!
1. Passing of the torch
Lewis wrote it himself on Instagram.
"Perfect timing."
With Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders set to move on to the NFL after the upcoming season, Colorado's football program is in need of a new star quarterback.
The timing would align beautifully if Sanders were able to - literally (photo) and figuratively - hand the keys to Lewis.
Lewis, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2025, would almost certainly be Sanders' heir apparent should he complete the flip from USC to Colorado.
Special thanks to The Sink and Colorado fan Laura Levy for documenting key aspects of the official visit experience