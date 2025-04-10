Elite wide receiver makes surprise return trip to see Oregon Ducks
It's still early in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but that hasn't stopped college football programs from laying the groundwork from future classes.
This spring, the Oregon Ducks have hosted top 2026, 2027 and 2028 football prospects seemingly on a daily basis.
Thursday was no different.
Class of 2027 Arbor View (Nevada) elite wide receiver Damani Warren shared a photo from an Oregon practice on Instagram, confirming his arrival on another unofficial visit.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass-catcher is already flirting with five-star status, as he is rated the nation's No. 27 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver.
Warrren previously visited Eugene in mid-March and came away with a glowing review.
He has since added scholarship offers from Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and others and his recruitment has ramped up.
But it is a great sign for the Ducks that Warren continues to make the trek to Eugene to connect with the program and coaching staff.
Overall, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class consists of eight pledges and is ranked No. 8 nationally.
The Ducks, like most programs around the country, are still looking for their first 2027 pledge.
Could it come from Warren?
It may be far too early to tell.
But clearly the interest between the two parties is mutual.