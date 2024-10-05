Elite wide receiver wearing Oregon Ducks gloves for Friday's game
The Oregon Ducks have not been shy about developing a pipeline to national powerhouse program Mater Dei (California).
A perennial national title contender, Mater Dei is known for boasting dozens of college football prospects on its roster seemingly every year.
And Dan Lanning has capitalized with a pair of bluechip prospects this cycle - edge-rusher Nasir Wyatt and running back Jordon Davison.
But the Ducks are far from done.
In the class of 2026, the Ducks are targeting a collection of Monarchs, including elite wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, the nation's No. 7 pass-catcher.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound playmaker has already generated 30 scholarship offers, highlighted by Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Utah, Washington and others.
On Friday night, Dixon-Wyatt showed a little love for the Ducks, wearing Oregon gear as accessories for game action:
Dixon-Wyatt projects as a potential NFL wide receiver, according to 247Sports:
"Prototype WR in terms of his size and athleticism. Has a strong 6-3, 185 pound frame and plays a physical game. Can bully opposing corners who try and press him and as is a willing blocker. Has strong hands and dominates 50-50 balls and catches the ball well through contact. For his size, has some wiggle to him and is surprisingly shifty after the catch. Runs well and can make plays down the field in the vertical passing game. Tough to stop in red zone situations and should be a tough matchup in the red zone. Has a nice edge in his game and always competes at a high level. Might not put up super big numbers playing for such a balanced team but has the tools to be a dominant No. 1 WR on a high major Power 4 team with Sunday potential."