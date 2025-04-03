Emmett Mosley, Stanford wide receiver, enters transfer portal; Notre Dame, USC have strong family ties
According to multiple reports, Stanford Cardinal freshman standout Emmett Mosley V has entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass-catcher was a breakout star for the Cardinal this fall, hauling in 49 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns while playing opposite likely Day 2 NFL draft pick Elic Ayomanor.
While it's incredibly early in Mosley's second recruitment, there are some obvious ties to consider.
First, coming out of Santa Margarita (California) in the class of 2024, the bluechip recruit took just two official visits - Stanford and UCLA.
But he held early 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington and others.
Mosley is the son of two former Notre Dame athlete - Emmett Moseley, a running back/wide receiver from 1993-1996, and Cindy Mosley, who won the Hermann Trophy at Notre Dame as the nation's top collegiate soccer player in 1996.
Notre Dame missed out the first time around, so obviously the pull to South Bend isn't extremely strong, but it may provide an inside track.
USC is another program that shouldn't be discounted.
Not only are the Trojans an in-state program, but Lincoln Riley recently landed the commitment of Mosley's brother, class of 2026 Santa Margarita (California) four-star pass-catcher Trent Mosley.
Admittedly, Mosley will have plenty of options and his recruitment could go in any number of directions now that he's, essentially, a college football free agent.
But Notre Dame and USC could lean on familial connections to make a quick impression.