Ezavier Crowell, nation's No. 2 running back, sets commitment date; Alabama the favorite?
Jackson (Alabama) elite running back Ezavier Crowell is one of the country's most explosive playmakers.
Over the past two seasons, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound athlete has rushed for 3,701 yard and 56 touchdowns while averaging a staggering 11.1 yards per carry.
Unsurprisingly, Crowell has accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers from the nation's top programs.
And now he's set to come off the board.
On Thursday, Crowell set a June 26 commitment date and narrowed his list of contenders to six: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Texas.
Crowell has already set official visits to five of his finalists: Georgia (May 30), Texas (June 6), Auburn (June 13), Florida State (June 15) and Alabama (June 20).
It should be noted that the Crimson Tide will get the final visit, as the in-state juggernaut college football program is widely believed to be the favorite in Crowell's recruitment.
That belief is aided by the numbers.
Crowell has taken nearly double-digit visits to Tuscaloosa, while no other program has hosted him more than a handful of times.
Still, there's a month to change his mind.
Who will end up on top?
College football fans won't have to wait much longer to get an answer.