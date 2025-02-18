High School

Five-star athlete on Florida State Seminoles offer: 'It's defensive back university'

Andrew Nemec

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson transferred from St. Augustine to Cathedral Catholic after his freshman season.
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson transferred from St. Augustine to Cathedral Catholic after his freshman season. / Photo by Steven Silva

Cathedral Catholic (California) five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is only a sophomore in high school.

But he's already one of the most coveted prospects in the nation.

The 6-foot, 170-pound running back/defensive back is rated the nation's No. 2 athlete and No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2027 and has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers.

Fa'alave-Johnson's latest offer came this week from the Florida State Seminoles -and to say he was excited would be an understatement.

"I'm beyond blessed to get this opportunity," he said. "In my opinion, it’s Defensive Back University, so I know they will get me developed to go."

It's the familiarity with the program that has him curious , and he was quck to metion Deion Sanders, Jalen Ramsey and Xavier Rhodes as past Seminoles he followed.

While Fa'alave-Johnson has yet to step foot on campus he expects that to change now that the offer has been extended.

"My family and I are definitely going to check it out as soon as possible," he said.

While it's far too early to speculate on a future landing spot, Fa'alave-Johnson has taken four trips to Eugene to check out the Oregon Ducks.

So far, he's built a strong relationship with the staff.

"They make it know that although I'm young I'm a guy they want bad," he said. "(I like) the vibe and aura I feel over there. Everything feels like a second home. The coaches stand out to me because they always look out for me and just make Oregon feel like home,"

Published
Andrew Nemec
ANDREW NEMEC

Andrew Nemec covers national high school recruiting and brings more than a decade of experience. Andrew hosts "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN in Portland, Oregon. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oregon.

Home/Recruiting