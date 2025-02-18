Five-star athlete on Florida State Seminoles offer: 'It's defensive back university'
Cathedral Catholic (California) five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is only a sophomore in high school.
But he's already one of the most coveted prospects in the nation.
The 6-foot, 170-pound running back/defensive back is rated the nation's No. 2 athlete and No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2027 and has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers.
Fa'alave-Johnson's latest offer came this week from the Florida State Seminoles -and to say he was excited would be an understatement.
"I'm beyond blessed to get this opportunity," he said. "In my opinion, it’s Defensive Back University, so I know they will get me developed to go."
It's the familiarity with the program that has him curious , and he was quck to metion Deion Sanders, Jalen Ramsey and Xavier Rhodes as past Seminoles he followed.
While Fa'alave-Johnson has yet to step foot on campus he expects that to change now that the offer has been extended.
"My family and I are definitely going to check it out as soon as possible," he said.
While it's far too early to speculate on a future landing spot, Fa'alave-Johnson has taken four trips to Eugene to check out the Oregon Ducks.
So far, he's built a strong relationship with the staff.
"They make it know that although I'm young I'm a guy they want bad," he said. "(I like) the vibe and aura I feel over there. Everything feels like a second home. The coaches stand out to me because they always look out for me and just make Oregon feel like home,"