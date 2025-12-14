High School

California high school football final scores, results — December 12-13, 2025

See every final score from this week of California high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Santa Margarita defeats Corona Centennial 42-7 to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship at the Rose Bowl on Friday, November 28, 2025.
Santa Margarita defeats Corona Centennial 42-7 to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship at the Rose Bowl on Friday, November 28, 2025. / Arnold Leos

The 2025 California high school football season concluded on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

California high school football final scores, results — December 12-13, 2025

Balboa 42, South El Monte 8

Barstow 17, Sutter 7

Bishop O'Dowd 37, Christian 0

Calaveras Hills 42, Bishop Union 21

Cathedral Catholic 28, Folsom 42

Central East 42, Beckman 12

El Cerrito 35, Kennedy 42

Folsom 42, Cathedral Catholic 28

Kennedy 42, McClymonds 25

Pacifica/Oxnard 28, Morse 7

Redding Christian 16, Woodbridge 0

Santa Margarita 47, De La Salle 13

Sonora 35, Rio Hondo Prep 10

St. Ignatius 42, Ventura 35

St. Mary's 27, Bakersfield Christian 24

Valley Center 36, Lincoln 35

Winters 28, Bishop Union 21

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California