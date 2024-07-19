Floyd Boucard previews Saturday decision, discusses 4 finalists
Miami Central (Florida) four-star defensive tackle Floyd Boucard is down to a final four of Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and USC.
But the 6-foot-3, 305-pound athlete will soon be down to one.
On Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT, Boucard will announce his college commitment on the 247Sports' YouTube channel.
This week, he joined SBLive/Sports Illustrated to break down what stands out about each of his four finalists.
Alabama: “Man, Alabama is the face of college football, so you can’t go wrong with Alabama. I really like the legacy that Nick Saban built, and now that Kalen DeBoer is here I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do.”
Miami: “It’s right down the street. It’s Miami. It’s close by everything. It would be nice to play with some of the people they say I look like, like Rueben Bain. The potential to play alongside him… I mean, Miami is a school I really like.”
Oklahoma: “The coaching staff has shown a lot of love. I also like the way they want to use me in their scheme.”
USC: “Growing up, I was watching Aaron Donald. So for coach (Eric) Henderson to be so close to him and be one phone call away from Aaron Donald, and to possibly be able to work out with him… I like that. Beside all that, the school support system academically stood out to me.”
What will the "winning" school be getting?
As a junior at Mobile Christian (Alabama), Boucard accumulated 85 tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Canadian-born defensive tackle that goes hard from snap to whistle and will make a difference with his secondary effort. Has proven to be a spry mover for someone that’s 315 pounds as he’s quick to fire out of his stance and draw his hands. Spent junior season working out of a variety of different alignments for Alabama’s 3A champs, but ceiling appears to be highest as a nose in a 4-3 front, especially with his natural low center of gravity. Turned heads at an Under Armour Next camp in advance of senior season, flashing plenty of lateral quickness and impressive rush urgency. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can crash gaps and help push pockets."