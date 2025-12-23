Jerzy Robinson — top girls basketball player in America — makes college choice on ESPN
Jerzy Robinson is one of the most decorated girls basketball players in America. She's been winning since she was a freshman in high school, and Tuesday she committed to a college where she plans to continue those winning ways.
On Tuesday afternoon, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class announced live on ESPN2's NBA Today she's committing to South Carolina. The picked the Gamecocks over LSU.
"I thank the Lord, my family, and all the people that poured into me all these years," Robinson said in her interview with Malika Andrews.
Robinson made her senior season debut for Sierra Canyon a couple weeks ago in a return from injury. She's currently averaging 15.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game in limited minutes.
Expect those numbers to increase as she gets back into her groove. The 6-foot-1 guard averated 22 points per game as a freshman at Desert Vista in Arizona before transferring to Sierra Canyon where she's led the Trailblazers to be one of the premier girls basketball programs in the country. As a sophomore, she averaged 22.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per games. As a junior last season, she averaged 27 points and 10.2 rebounds en route to All-American honors by various publications.
Robinson's prowess goes beyond the U.S. borders. She won FIBA U16 Women's Americas Championship MVP in 2023 after averaging 17.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in six games on the way to USA's gold medal victory. Robinson became the youngest player in the age group to be named MVP.
She won MVP honors again in 2024 in the U17 Women's World Cup, and in 2025 she was part of USA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup gold medal crowning.
RECRUITING PROFILE
247Sports' Brandon Clay, who is the Director of Scouting for Women's Basketball, says:
"Robinson is a rhythm scorer who needs to see a couple of shots drop for the floodgates to open. Her physical size and skillset package are unique even in a setting like this."
More on Robinson's physical makeup and skillset.
At roughly 6-foot and with guard skills, Robinson’s combination of physical size, ballhandling and scoring touch is unusual even among the nation’s elite recruits. Evaluators point to her ability to create her own shot and make plays off the dribble, rather than being a purely spot shooter. Her athleticism and length allow her to attack closeouts and finish through contact.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: