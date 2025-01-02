Georgia 4-star 2026 DL Tico Crittendon setting spring SEC visits
As football seemingly becomes more specialized, reality is versatility is a winning formula on the field. Taking a hard look top to bottom, there are few players in the 2026 class as versatile as Tico Crittendon in a truly meaningful way. The Lithonia High School (Lithonia, GA) defensive lineman can put a hand in the ground anywhere in the trenches and seal the edge if asked. All the giftings with great upside has the four-star popping on the recruiting trail.
Moving towards 20 offers, Crittendon spoke about the skills bringing the scholarships.
“Even though I am big, I can move,” Crittendon said. “I feel that I have great mobility. My strength plays a great factor in my game. I would say my strength and movement are my biggest strengths.”
Crittendon added, “This offseason I am working on my change of direction a lot, and on a few new pass moves. My coach and I have been going over new moves. I want to add some more diversity to my game.”
Listed at 6-4, 300 pounds, next level programs see Crittendon as an interior defender.
“I can play all three, but most coaches are recruiting me as an interior defensive lineman; nose or defensive tackle,” Crittendon stated. “They are mainly recruiting me to play the interior.”
College coaches worked to get the rising star on campus this fall.
“I’ve been on a couple visits,” Crittendon shared. “I went to a few of Georgia games, I went to one at Bama, and a couple of Georgia Tech games. I went to a lot of schools in the south. I also went to North Carolina to see what they were talking about, and to Auburn and Tennessee.”
Asked of all the visit which stood out to him the most, Crittendon replied, “Auburn. I went for the first game against Alabama A&M; they had a great atmosphere. Their coaches showed love as soon as I got there. I thought it was great. That felt so good that I went back. I went again for the Texas A&M game. All of the overtimes (4), the crowd was intense. It was a night game; the lights were flickering. It was intense. I like that school. I like their set up. Georgia is a close second.”
Another round of SEC trips is in the works.
“For Junior Days, I know I am going to South Carolina, Georgia, and Auburn,” Crittendon said. "I plan on going to schools I like. I believe I am going to Texas in March.”
Fans looking for a spring commitment from the four-star will have to wait.
“I was planning on committing after my spring game, but I want to take some more time,” Crittendon shared. “I want to go on official visits before I make my final decision.”
Some of the teams to extend offers to Crittendon includes Texas A&M, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Michigan, Kentucky, Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama.