Havon Finney Jr., 5-star cornerback, on Michigan Wolverines: 'Michigan will definitely be in my top 5'
Rivals released its updated class of 2026 prospect rankings Monday, and Sierra Canyon (California) cornerback Havon Finney Jr. came in at No. 17 nationally, which solidifies his five-star status.
Last week, he took unofficial visits to both Ohio State and Michigan to get a better look at two of his most-celebrated options.
While Ohio State got first crack, Michigan followed up with a strong trip.
"Michigan was great," Finney said. "The coaches provided details on their plans to get me on the field and that’s really important for me. I had a chance to check out most of the campus being that I was there three days."
That in-depth look allowed the 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back to comfortably proclaim the Wolverines are a true contender.
"Michigan will definitely be in my top five," Finney said.
It helps that the Wolverines have a celebrated history developing defensive backs.
Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy in 1997 and the program has produced more than its share of NFL defenders, a number that should rise again during this month's draft with defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, cornerback Will Johnson and edge-rusher Josaiah Stewart.
Could Finney someday be added to that list?
247Sports certainly projects that he has plenty of upside:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify in to the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner. He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub 11.0-100m times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team. He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight. He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long term upside to play for any school he wants and his ceiling is extremely high."
So far, Michigan's 2026 recruiting class consists of just three pledges and is ranked No. 48 nationally.
But the program is still looking for its first bluechip addition.
There will be plenty of dominoes that fall Michigan's way before Finney even makes his decision, but he's a prospect worth keeping an eye on.