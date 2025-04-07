Havon Finney Jr., 5-star cornerback, on Ohio State Buckeyes visit: '(They) will definitely be in my top 3'
Rivals released its updated class of 2026 prospect rankings Monday, and Sierra Canyon (California) cornerback Havon Finney Jr. came in at No. 17 nationally, a move up of 4 spots and solidifying his five-star status.
With that in mind, it's obvious why the 6-foot-3, 170-pound is so coveted on the recruiting trail.
And he has 25-plus offers to show for it,
Last week, Finney took a crucial Big Ten visits, checking out the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines.
First up was a trip to Columbus, which impressed the California athlete.
"The visit was great," Finney said. "I had a chance to sit down with coach (Ryan) Day, coach (Tim) Walton, and coach (Matt) Patricia. The things that stood out were how they operate like a pro team - every rep is taken seriously. The practice was intense and the guys got after it. Ohio State will definitely be in my top 3."
The Buckeyes are known for producing NFL talent in droves, particularly in the defensive backfield.
Given that Finney projects as a future NFL'er the interest makes sense.
The California bluechip product will be back in Columbus on June 13 for his official visit.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify in to the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner. He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub 11.0-100m times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team. He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight. He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long term upside to play for any school he wants and his ceiling is extremely high."
Overall, Ohio State's 2026 recruiting class consists of 10 pledges and is ranked No. 3 nationally, led by Mater Dei (California) five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.