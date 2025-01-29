Havon Finney, nation's No. 1 cornerback, recaps Oregon visit, previews UCLA, USC trip
The recruiting process is just beginning for class of 2027 prospects.
Just don't tell that to Sierra Canyon (California) star Havon Finney.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is already rated the nation's No. 13 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback - and he's got the offer sheet to boot.
Thus far, Finney has accumulated nearly 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Arizona, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.
Hoping to gather a bertter understanding of his options, Finney recently visited Oregon and scheduled trips to UCLA and USC for this weekend.
He will also visit Texas and Texas A&M this offseason.
Finney was in Eugene for Oregon's unofficial "Junior Day" and came away impressed.
"Oregon was great," he said. "I sat down with head coach Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, (defensive back) coach Chris Hampton, and (graduate assistant) coach Rashad Wadood. What stood out about Oregon was how they embraced me and made me feel like I was their number 1 recruit at the cornerback position. Everyone knew who I was and they made it obvious that they wanted me at the school."
Oregon finished with a top-5 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle and are currently sitting at No. 1 (with 10 pledges) in the class of 2026.
The Ducks are still in search of their first 2027 pledge, but with only six such players committed anywhere nationally, a further wait is not cause for alarm.
A trip to USC is next on the list for Finney, and he is eager to check out a program with such a rich college football tradition.
"It’s still a big-time program, and even the record hasn’t shown it, they’re a few pieces and a few games away from being back on top," he said.
So far, Finney has had limited chances to connect with coach Lincoln Riley and defensive end coach Shaun Nua, but hopes those opportunities will increase in the future.
"I haven’t really a chance to sit down with the new defensive staff, but I look forward to meeting them," he said.
UCLA will be next. - with budding relationships an early highlight of the recruiting effort.
"I love you UCLA and the coaching staff," Finney said. "I have a great relationship with head coach Deshaun Foster, Coach Meat [secondary coach Demetrice Martin) and Coach Stace [director of player personnel Stacey Ford). They’re definitely a school that has my attention."
Like so many 2027 prospects, it's too early to say where Finney will end up, but it's clear he's going to be well-studied by the time he makes a final decision.