How to watch: Faizon Brandon, nation’s top football prospect, announces commitment
Grimsley (North Carolina) quarterback Faizon Brandon is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound signal-caller has accumulated more than two dozen scholarship offers and, unsurprisingly, experienced an intense recruiting process,
But that's about to come to an end.
On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT, Brandon will announce his college commitment from among four finalists: Alabama, LSU , North Carolina State and Tennessee:
Fans can watch his announcement either on 247Sports' YouTube channel (link here; embedded above) or on his Instagram page via IG Live (link here).
Brandon previewed his finalists in detail this week with SBLive/Sports Illustrated, but entering "Decision Day," Tennessee has emerged as a significant favorite.
>>> Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers poised to land nation's No. 1 overall prospect
“The thing about Tennessee is the relationships I have from the top down - from Coach Heup [Josh Heupel] to coach Joey (Halzle) and everybody else - even on the defensive side of the ball. It’s great relationships all around," he said. “They do a great job with the development piece there — from Hendon Hook to Joe Milton to Nico (Iamaleava). They do a pretty good job with quarterbacks there.”
If, in fact, Brandon chooses Tennessee he will join a long line of elite commitments for the Vols, challenging some of the top pledges in program history on the all-time list - East (Kansas) five-star running back Bryce Brown (2009), Creekside (Georgia) five-star safety Eric Berry (2007) Warren (California) quarterback Nico Iamaleava (2023) and Clayton Valley (California) five-star defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie (2015).