Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers poised to land nation's No. 1 recruit
The Tennessee Volunteers currently have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, but are also looking to lay the groundwork for their first major 2026 pledge.
Under head coach Josh Heupel, the Vols have landed several major commitments.
But the staff has had arguably its most success at the quarterback position, securing the commitments of Warren (California) five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the class of 2023 and Brentwood Academy (Tennessee) elite four-star quarterback George MacIntyre in 2025.
Heupel and his staff could soon add to that duo with a third massive commitment at the quarterback position.
Prediction: Faizon Brandon to Tennessee Volunteers
On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT, Grimsley (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, the nation's No. 1 overall 2026 prospect, is set to announce his college commitment.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound signal-caller is down to a final four of Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State and Tennessee.
But the Vols are the clear standouts - and have been for some time.
Brandon had high praise for the connections he's built to the coaching staff in an article previewing his decision, a sentiment that he has shared throughout the spring and summer.
“The thing about Tennessee is the relationships I have from the top down - from Coach Heup [Josh Heupel] to coach Joey (Halzle) and everybody else - even on the defensive side of the ball. It’s great relationships all around," he said. “They do a great job with the development piece there — from Hendon Hook to Joe Milton to Nico (Iamaleava). They do a pretty good job with quarterbacks there.”
It is those relationships, coupled with Tennessee's recent history of quarterback development, that make "Brandon to Tennessee" the most likely result of his Saturday announcement.
What would the Vols be getting?
As a sophomore, the North Carolina product threw for 3,026 yards and 36 touchdowns (three interceptions) with and additional 528 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
247Sports projects the bluechip signal-caller as a potential program-altering talent:
"Ascending signal caller that possesses a rare blend of pocket-passer size and dual-threat athleticism to go along with a high-powered arm. Had as good of a sophomore season as any of the 2026 quarterbacks, ranking first in a number of key statistical categories (completion percentage, yards per attempt and turnover rate). Rhythmic as a passer, getting the ball out fast and to his playmakers. Likes to stay on schedule with his clean footwork and shows poise in the face of pressure. Accurate to the numbers, and has found plenty of success attacking the intermediate level, but deep ball placement can be a bit uneven. Effective on designed runs with his acceleration and his natural twitch in both the upper and lower halves is ideal for run-pass options. Certainly benefited from throwing to a pair of Power Four wide receivers in his first year as a starter, but game tape shows a potential game-breaker at the next level that’s just starting to scratch the surface of what he could be, especially when you factor that he’s younger for the grade."
If, in fact, Brandon does choose Tennessee he will immediately joins the ranks of the top commitments in program history, alongside East (Kansas) five-star running back Bryce Brown (2009),Creekside(Georgia) five-star safety Eric Berry (2007),Warren(California) quarterback Nico Iamaleava (2023) andClayton Valley(California) five-star defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie (2015).