Hylton Stubbs flips from Miami Hurricanes to Florida Gators
Over the past month, the Florida Gators have righted the ship - both on the field and on the recruiting trail.
Billy Napier's coaching staff has won three straight games and the program has landed double-digit commitments since mid-November.
Many of the commits have flipped from other major programs.
Florida did it again Monday afternoon, as Mandarin (Florida) four-star safety Hylton Stubbs flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to the Gators.
"I'm a Swamp Boy," he told On3.
Stubbs' recruitment has been a bit of a whirlwind.
After committing to USC in March, the talented defensive back took spring official visits to Florida, Miami and, of course, USC.
But he decommitted from the Trojans in in late June, and Miami immediately emerged as the heavy favorite.
A week later, Stubbs was a 'Cane.
In recent weeks, however, Florida has surged - with many projecting a flip to the Gators over the past week.
Now, the All-American Bowl selection is headed to Gainesville.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Stubbs as a prospect:
"Well-rounded safety prospect that can defend the pass and the run. Added some good mass between junior and senior seasons and doesn’t appear to be done maturing. Has experience working in a variety of different alignments and can likely do the same at the next level as he’s a spirited competitor in the box and alert in coverage. Strikes people as a tackler, oftentimes exploding through the hips. Tracks the football well on the backend and has the ball skills to come down with takeaways. Isn’t the type of defender that’s going to win a ton of foot races, but has the short-area quickness to correct some mistakes. Projects as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level that can add value in a variety of different ways as he can match tight ends, cut down run lanes, and get home on the blitz. Likely to find most success in an aggressive scheme that wants to move him around and put him in position to make plays. NFL upside with his physicality."
Overall, Florida's 2025 recruiting class consists of 23 pledges - 12 new additions since November 11 - and is rated No. 10 nationally.