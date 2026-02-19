Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – Feb. 19, 2026
Central Florida high schools are alive and well in the boys basketball playoffs, sending more than 20 teams to regional semifinal games on Saturday, Feb. 21.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for regional quarterfinal games played Feb. 14, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 2-7, 2026: Southeastern Prep Academy National C/PF Obinna Ekezie.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 22, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Whitfield Bynoe, PG/SG, Oak Ridge
Talented junior scored 22 points to lead the Pioneers past St. Cloud, 102-65, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Bryce Hoffert, SG, Windermere High
The junior pumped in 23 points to power the Wolverines past Dr. Phillips, 69-57, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Will Ryan, G, Winter Park
Senior erupted for 21 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists to guide the Wildcats past Seminole, 62-43, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Robert Oskarsson, SG/PG, Lake Highland Prep
Super senior exploded for 23 points, including a whopping seven 3-pointers, and nine rebounds and four assists to march the Highlanders past Astronaut, 69-23, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
James Nowells, Jr., SG, Olympia
Talented junior poured in 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and two assists to lead the Titans past Palm Beach Central 62-51, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Luke McCrimmon, PG/SG, Kissimmee Osceola
Star senior had 24 points, including three 3-pointers, and added five assists and two steals to guide the Kowboys past Sarasota Riverview, 90-56, in a Class 7A, Region 3 quarterfinal.
Ethan Diaz, PF/SF/C, Lake Howell
The 6-foot-9 senior recorded 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead the Silverhawks past Nease, 86-54, in a Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Henry Robinson, SF/SG/PG, Pine Ridge
The 6-8 junior had 23 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds for a double-double and had five blocked shots to power the Panthers past Ocala Vanguard, 59-54, in a Class 5A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Omar Clarke, PG/SG, Palm Bay
Senior had 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Pirates past Lake Weir, 61-59, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Brandon Bass, Jr., G, Windermere Prep
The FSU recruit had 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and nine rebounds to guide the Lakers past Cardinal Mooney, 61-52, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Omari Savage, F, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Junior tallied 23 points and five rebounds to power the Tigers past Melbourne Central Catholic, 67-44, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Josh Theus, PG, Orlando Christian Prep
Star senior scored 18 points to march the Warriors past North Tampa Christian, 56-43, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Alexander Dipaolo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy
Senior had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists to guide the Eagles past Halifax Academy, 82-46, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
DeAndre’ Curate, G, Mount Dora Christian
Super senior exploded for 31 points, including five 3-pointers, and seven rebounds and two steals to power the Bulldogs past Florida Prep, 64-60, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Carter Campbell, G, City of Life Christian
Junior erupted for 34 points, including a whopping 10 three-pointers, to march the Warriors past St. Petersburg Canterbury, 71-33, in a Class 1A, Region 3 quarterfinal.
