Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, cuts down list
Few prospects in the country are being as heavily recruited as Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
The son of two Olympic throwers, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman is the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2026 - and also has the potential to become a track and field Olympian as thrower just like his mom and dad.
Unsurprisingly, Cantwell's recruitment isn't like most - and even small updates are noteworthy.
On Thursday, the Missouri product announced his first major recruiting decision, trimming his list of dozens of offers to 14 semifinalists: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC:
Cantwell has already been very busy on the recruiting trail and has visited several of his options, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and others. However, Oklahoma and Tennessee, two programs he also visited, did not make the cut.
It's still too early to say where Cantwell will end up, but he provided On3 with a glimpse at his criteria this spring.
“Football team success is a big one,” he said. “My relationships with the position coach and the head coach are important. Academics matter too and every major school has good academics … If my parents like the school, that’d be pretty good too. I think they like a lot of places.”
His parents certainly have the pedigree to help determine success. Christian Cantwell was a five-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist shot putter, while Teri Cantwell won two NCAA national titles at SMU in the event.
Cantwell will be one of the most coveted players in America.
Now it's down to 14.