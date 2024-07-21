Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, sets trio of key SEC visits
Nixa (Missouri) consensus five-star recruit Jackson Cantwell isn't just the top-rated offensive tackle in the class of 2026, he's also firmly in the mix as the nation's top overall prospect.
Coming in at No. 3 overall, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound athlete is the son of two Olympic throwers and brings a staggering blend of technique and athleticism to his massive frame.
Cantwell recently cut his list to 14, but will need to take several more visits to trim things down to one in the end.
Hoping to get a clearer picture, the Missouri product shared his late July visit schedule Sunday, indentifying upcoming visits to LSU (July 26), Georgia (July 27) and Alabama (July 28).
Cantwell has already visited several of his options, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and others, so it seems return trips are in the cards.
Here's what On3 had to say about Cantwell, in part, in its player bio:
"Jackson Cantwell, who has the nickname of 'Mr. Olympics,' has the DNA that coaches dream of. Cantwell is the son of former USA Olympians Christian and Teri (Steer) Cantwell. His father is a five-time world champion and won a silver medal in the shot put at the 2008 Beijing games. ....Teri Cantwell participated in the 2000 Sydney games and was a two-time NCAA shot put champion at SMU. ...Along with his football accolades, Cantwell also excels in shotput like his parents. He had one of the top 20 throws amongst all high schoolers in 2023. Cantwell also scored a 33 on the ACT – when he was a freshman."