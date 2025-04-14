Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 overall prospect, sets commitment date, cuts list to 4
Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is the nation's No. 1 prospect and his recruitment is one of the most-discussed in America.
But the 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive tackle is set to come off the board soon.
Less than a week after stating on social media that his commitment could come soon, On3 reports Cantwell has set an April 30 commitment date and narrowed his list to four finalists - Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon:
Cantwell, who was previously scheduled to visit Oregon this weekend, has also pushed back his trip to Eugene to the April 26 weekend.
That means Dan Lanning and his coaching staff will get the final visit for Cantwell.
Can they pull it off and land the top player in program history?
It will be tough, as Georgia, Miami and Ohio State have also hosted Cantwell this spring and have made compelling cases to the elite prospect.
Whoever lands the talented Missouri star will be getting a player who is likely to be a multi-year starter and a future NFL draft pick.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."