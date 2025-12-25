SI

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Christmas Broncos vs. Chiefs TNF

Jeff Watters

DraftKings promo code offer for Christmas Broncos vs Chiefs TNF - no code needed to claim $300 bonus bets with $5 bet on Dec. 25 game.

The DraftKings promo code offer provides new Missouri customers with an excellent opportunity to bet on the Christmas Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 25. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this $300 bonus bet offer when you place your first $5 wager. This promotion stands out among Missouri sportsbook promos as the Broncos (12-3) battle the Chiefs (6-9) in a crucial AFC showdown.

DraftKings Missouri promo code details for Christmas TNF

The DraftKings Missouri promo code offer requires no code entry and delivers $300 in bonus bets instantly after placing your first $5 wager. New Missouri customers receive twelve $25 bonus bets regardless of whether their initial bet wins or loses on the Broncos vs. Chiefs game. The bonus bets expire in seven days and cannot be withdrawn, though any winnings from bonus bet wagers are yours to keep.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Available only to new DraftKings customers in Missouri.
  • Minimum $5 deposit and first bet required.
  • Bonus bets issued within 72 hours of qualifying wager.
  • Offer expires Jan. 4, 2026 at 11:59 PM CST.
  • Must be 21+ and physically present in Missouri.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Broncos to cover the spread and they win, you keep your $5 stake plus winnings and still receive the $300 in bonus bets. If the Chiefs cover instead and your bet loses, you still receive the full $300 bonus bet package. This DraftKings Missouri new-user promo offers excellent value for the Christmas TNF showdown between two AFC teams with vastly different playoff aspirations.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in Missouri.

How to claim your Missouri promo code for DraftKings Christmas offer

Claiming your DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer takes just minutes and requires no promotional code entry. Follow these simple steps to secure your $300 bonus bet package for the Broncos vs. Chiefs Christmas game:

  1. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your new account.
  2. Complete the registration process with required personal information.
  3. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method.
  4. Place your initial $5 wager on any Broncos vs. Chiefs betting market.
  5. Receive your $300 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of your bet outcome.

The registration process includes identity verification to ensure compliance with Missouri gaming regulations. Once verified, you can immediately deposit funds and place your qualifying wager on Christmas TNF action. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Missouri promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the NFL season. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. Current users can access these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently to provide additional value on major sporting events like Thursday Night Football games.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
  • Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

