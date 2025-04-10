Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 overall prospect, nearing college commitment
Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is rated as the nation's No. 1 overall prospect.
So, it makes sense that the 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman's recruitment is being watched very closely.
But college football fans may not have to wait much longer for a decision.
On Thursday, the hulking offensive tackle made it clear he is close to making his college commitment.
"Might be closer to the end than I thought I was..." he posted to social media.
Who could that benefit?
Well, Cantwell himself used hashtags for Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon when he announced his top six, but Georgia, Miami, Missouri and Oregon appear to be applying the most pressure of late.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Cantwell as a prospect:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."
Cantwell, who is the top thrower in the nation in track and field, appears close to choosing a home.
That's going to be very good news for one of his six finalists.