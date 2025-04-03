Jaden O'Neal, Oklahoma Sooners bluechip QB commit, arrives for Florida State Seminoles visit
One of the nation's most highly-anticipated midweek visits is officially in progress.
According to Rivals, Mustang (Oklahoma) four-star quarterback and Oklahoma Sooners commit Jaden O'Neal has arrived at Florida State University for his visit:
O'Neal confirmed the report himself via an Instagram post.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller is rated the nation's No. 138 overall prospect and No. 11 quarterback in the country.
As a junior at Narbonne (California), O'Neal threw for 3,040 yards and 28 touchdowns with just four interceptions while leading his team to the CIF Division I-A state championship.
Prior to that, however, in the summer of 2024, the California product announced his commitment to Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Washington.
Just last month, O'Neal transferred closer to campus, arriving at Mustang High School, where he began classes in mid-March.
It is becoming increasingly common for early commitments to transfer to a high school close to the college they are committed to.
But it doesn't always end up ensuring that player signs.
In the class of 2024, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola transferred from Chander (Arizona) to Buford (Georgia) for his senior season.
A then-Georgia quarterback commit, Raiola ended up decommitting and choosing the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
While it's way too early to speculate O'Neal will soon join Raiola in a high school transfer-turned-college commitment about-face, this week's trips to Florida State and Auburn are worth monitoring.
O'Neal is looking at his options - and Florida State was within striking distance when he made his original commitment.
Regardless of where he ends up, O'Neal is viewed as a special passer who could elevate any college offense.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about O'Neal as a prospect:
"One of the best pure throwers in the ’26 class. Game has taken a nice jump over the last year and he has shined at multiple off-season events including Elite 11 Regional Camp and Under Armour Next Camp in March. Has always had a big arm and is probably the most accurate deep ball thrower out West right now, regardless of class. Has leaned out, dropped close to 10 pounds in the off-season and is moving a lot more easily in and out of the pocket. Mechanically, has a prototype throwing motion, clean release and the ball jumps out of his hand. Is accurate to all three levels of the field and throws well on the run. Want to see improve his escapability and ability to extend plays when he doesn’t have a clean pocket. High ceiling for sure with the raw talent to play for any Power 4 program."