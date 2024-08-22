Jayvon McFadden names finalists, set to commit Saturday
Riverdale Baptist (Maryland) four-star offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden is ready to announce his college commitment.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman will make his decision Saturday from a final four of Colorado, Maryland, Ohio State and South Carolina.
McFadden is rated the nation's No. 246 overall prospect and the No. 12 interior offensive lineman according to Rivals.
Here's what On3's Mick Walker had to say about him in a recent chat:
"As a player, I think (McFadden) projects best as a guard but has the length to play tackle at the college level if necessary. When it comes to his recruitment, this is one that Matt and I disagree on as I still have him as in the class. I think there is some Eddrick Houston to this recruitment in the sense that McFadden seemingly has a decision timeline in his and Ohio State is now just waiting that out. He told me in June that he wants to commit before or early in his senior season."
The reason for optimism for Ohio State?
McFadden's took a lone official visit to Columbus in early June and the Buckeyes have an overwhelming lead in the On3 predictions, as Ryan Day's program has a 97.5 percent chance of securing his commitment.
Overall, Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class consists of 24 pledges and is ranked No. 1 nationally - with Whitmer (Ohio) elite offensive tackle Carter Lowe leading the charge for the offensive line haul.