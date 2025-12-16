Texas High School Football QB Following Matt Campbell To Penn State
The 2026 recruiting class for Iowa State football continues to find a new home, as a third player has followed Matt Campbell to Penn State.
Texas high school football quarterback Kash Evans announced on social media that he has committed to the Nittany Lions and Campbell after decommitting from Iowa State.
“Thank you Coach Campbell for your belief in me,” Evans posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “What a ride this has been, and what a ride this is about to be! See you in January.”
Texas High School Prospect Is Another Former Iowa State Commit Now Headed To Penn State
Evans, a senior at Lexington High School, appears set to graduate early and enroll with Penn State to get started on his college career. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller is regarded as the No. 54 quarterback by 247Sports and the 155th-ranked player in Texas high school football.
Along with offers from Penn State and Iowa State, Evans holds offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Texas State, Tulane, UTEP, UTSA and Abliene Christian.
Behind Evans, the Eagles went 10-2-1 this past season, falling to East Bernard in Class 3A-D2 Texas high school football playoffs.
Kash Evans Had Almost 3,000 Yards Passing This Past Season For Lexington
Evans completed 169 of 321 passes for 2,945 yards with 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 559 yards and scored six more touchdowns. He had at least one touchdown in all 13 games, throwing for four in three consecutive games.
During the season, Evans had a high of 441 yards in a 35-33 loss to Blanco, a game in which he threw four touchdowns. He followed that up with a 327-yard performance in a win over Comfort the following week.
As a junior, he threw for over 3,100 yards with 37 touchdowns. Evans was also a starter as a sophomore and freshman, as he had nearly 3,000 yards passing and 25 touchdowns as a 10th-grader after throwing for 2,649 and 24 TDs as a ninth-grader.
Texas High School Quarterback Latest To Follow Matt Campbell
Evans was also a standout track and field athlete for Lexington, competing at state in the discus throwing event.
He joins fellow former Iowa State commits and Nebraska high school football standouts Bryson Williams and Tyrell Chatman as new Penn State commits. Both followed Campbell from Ames to Happy Valley.