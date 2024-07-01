Jeremiah Jones commits to Nebraska; Tom Osborne fishing trip seals the deal
Murray (Kentucky) three-star safety/wide receiver Jeremiah Jones isn't sure of the exact moment he knew he was ready to commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
But the 6-foot-4, 200-pound versatile athlete knows that feeling came during his official visit.
And that the opportunity to fish with legendary coach Tom Osborne was a lifelong memory.
"I caught a Bass and some Bluegill," Jones said.
On Monday, the Kentucky product announced his commitment to Nebraska over Kentucky and Louisville.
"I'm committing to the University of Nebraska," he said. "From Day 1, the effort that they put in to stay in touch with me was crucial. They didn't just say it, they showed why they believed in me as a player. The whole defensive staff came to see me. They just showed me constant love. Nebraska is where i want to spend my college career and grow as a student-athlete."
During his June official visit, Jones was able to meet with both the safeties and wide receivers, highlighting his potential to be used on either side of the ball.
The trip also showed Jones that he's a much-desired part of the Cornhuskers' future plans.
"It was business, but they still treated me like a person," he said. "I got to talk about my future there and I got to bond with teammates. They were invested in me. Those are great signs.
Jones represents Nebraska's 14th commitment in its 2025 recruiting class, a group that is sitting inside the top-40 nationally and is led by Orange Lutheran (California) quarterback T.J. Lateef.