Jerome Myles, 5-star WR, pushes up commitment date; USC emerging as heavy favorite

NEWS: Elite 2025 WR Jerome Myles will announce his Commitment on September 18th, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 220 WR from West Jordan, UT will choose between Texas A&M, USC, & Utah



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/piSJofOgxn pic.twitter.com/8jAwb65jBv