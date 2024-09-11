Jerome Myles, 5-star WR, pushes up commitment date; USC emerging as heavy favorite
Amid widespread speculation that Corner Canyon (Utah) five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles was a heavy USC Trojans lean following his official visit, the playmaker pushed up his decision date.
Previously set to announce his college commitment October 30, the nation's No. 30 overall prospect and No. 5 wide receiver pushed his date up to September 18.
>>> Prediction: Where will Jerome Myles attend college?
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound pass-catcher will choose from among three finalists: Texas A&M, USC and Utah.
Myles, once thought to be a Utah lean, is fresh off a potential game-changing official visit to Los Angeles.
Following the trip, much of the recruiting industry began logging predictions that the five-star recruit would choose USC in October.
The recent decision to move up that commitment will only add fuel that fire.
Overall, USC's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally, but would climb to No. 11 with Myles in the fold, jumping over Miami and Oregon.
What would USC be getting?
As a senior, Myles has been one of the most electric playmakers in the country, hauling in three touchdowns against national powerhouse IMG Academy (Florida).
247Sports projects the Utah product to be an impact player at the next level - similar to recent NFL first-round pick Rome Odunze:
"Myles is one of the top receivers in the country and has a ton of upside. He has a rare combination of size, speed and body control and reminds us a bit of former Washington All-American wide out and recent No. 9 pick of the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze. He has an athletic 6-2, 210 pound frame and is a true deep threat who can get behind any defense. He has a track background with personal bests this Spring of 10.57-100m and 21.30-200m. He’s not just track fast, his speed carries over to the football field and he can routinely blow past opposing corners who are giving him huge cushions. He adjusts well to the football over either shoulder, shows the ability to change gears and knows how to set up an opposing corner. He has a large catch radius and shows the ability to make contested catches over a corner or catch a ball down by his ankles. He has strong hands, isn’t afraid to go over the middle and catches the ball well through contact. He’s a tough kid who battled through an early season injury and missed much of his junior season but rallied in time for the playoffs and had a huge impact on Corner Canyon’s State Championship team. He’s a physical blocker as well and will knock a defender on his backside and it’s really tough to find a discernible weakness in his game. When you combine his physical gifts in terms of frame and high level athleticism, there aren’t many pass catchers with more long term potential than Myles."