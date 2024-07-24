Jonah Williams sets commitment date; 5-star recruit considering 5

NEWS: Five-Star Safety Jonah Williams will announce his Commitment on August 24th, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 200 S from Galveston, TX is ranked as a Top 10 Recruit in ‘25 (No. 1 S) per On3 Industry



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/chaX0PF2Ao pic.twitter.com/wPcy2ROcku