Jonah Williams sets commitment date; 5-star recruit considering 5
Ball (Texas) five-star prospect Jonah Williams is a special athlete.
Not only is the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender considered arguably the nation's No. 1 safety or No. 1 linebacker depending on how defenses choose to use him, but he's also an elite baseball prospect.
The pursuit of Williams has been relentless - and soon it will come to an end.
On Wednesday, the multi-sport prospect announced an August 24 commitment date, where he is set to choose from among five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and USC:
So, who is the favorite?
Oregon was considered the leader throughout the summer, but Texas A&M and LSU have emerged as major threats.
The Tigers, especially, have become a program worth keeping a close eye on, as LSU makes a strong case as "DBU" and would like to continue that tradition in 2025 with Zephyrhills (Florida) five-star cornerback D.J. Pickett and Williams.
In fact, the Tigers may be a slight favorite as of this week.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Williams as a prospect:
"One of the freakiest athletes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and has a legitimate chance to develop into an early-round selection in either the MLB or NFL Draft. Two-way star at wide receiver and defensive back for historic TXHSFB program Galveston Ball, leading the Tors to their best two-year stretch since the 1990s. Verified around 6-foot-3.5, 205 pounds with encouraging length and an athletic frame that should offer the potential to add more weight at the next level. Currently projected to play linebacker long-term, but owns an elite combine testing profile which could allow him to stick in the defensive backfield at safety or nickel. Excellent reactionary athlete who can flip his hips to cover space against the pass or plant his foot in the ground to trigger in the run game before striking opponents. Center field baseball background and above-the-rim basketball athleticism manifest in highlight plays at the catch point on both sides of the ball at the prep level. Has gotten better at shedding blocks, but is still at his most effective attacking from depth where his football instincts and elite athleticism can be put on full display. A modern defensive chess piece who can move all around the defense while retaining effectiveness against a wide range of offensive schemes and play styles. Profiles as an instant impact player for college football's elite programs with significant long-term upside."