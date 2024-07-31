Jonas Williams sets commitment date; Elite 2026 quarterback favoring Oregon late?
One of the nation's top quarterbacks in the class of 2026 is ready to come off the board.
Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) signal-caller Jonas Williams will announce his college commitment Saturday and is down to a final four of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon.
During his freshman and sophomore seasons at Bolingbrook (before his transfer), the 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback accumulated 5,933 yards and 70 touchdowns passing.
Williams is rated the nation's No. 89 overall prospect and No. 9 quarterback in the class of 2026 and holds more than 20 offers, highlighted by Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.
So, where is the Midwest star headed?
Williams is fresh off a visit to Eugene for Oregon's star-studded "Saturday Night Live" camp, and there's growing buzz that Dan Lanning's program could be on the precipice of another recruiting hot streak.
The Ducks are the overwhelming favorite, generating picks from both 247Sports and On3.
Oregon has two commitments in the class of 2026 so far, both of whom are high-end four-star prospects - Texas High elite running back Tradarian Ball and Willamette (Oregon) four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.