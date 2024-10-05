Jordon Davison, Oregon Ducks running back commit, delivers long touchdown run
Friday night belonged to Oregon Ducks running backs, or so it would seem.
Roughly at the same time Oregon star Jordan James eclipsed the 150-yard mark in the first half against Michigan State, Mater Dei (California) star Jordon Davison showed why he's the "next man up."
The 5-foot-11, 230-pound bruiser is rated a five-star prospect by Rivals - and provided some evidence Friday night, showcasing his rare blend of power and speed with a 64-yard touchdown run:
Davison committed to Oregon in late June, choosing the Ducks over offers from 49 other programs, highlighted by Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, USC and others.
He immediately emerged as one of the highest-rated running back commits in program history, catapulting his name along the likes of Jonathan Stewart, Thomas Tyner and Royce Freeman.
Still, there was room to grow.
After sharing ball-carrying duties early in his career, injuries tamped down his junior season production, leaving some evaluators waiting to see if a senior year breakout was on the horizon.
It certainly looks as those Davison has hit his stride - both literally and figuratively.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about the Mater Dei star as a prospect:
"Davison is a big, physical power back who we’ve been tracking since Middle School. Strong inside runner who can pick up tough yards after contact but has enough speed and burst to make plays outside the box as well. Natural feel for the position in terms of his vision, how to set up a defender and when to make his cuts. More of a one cut and go back then a dancer who’s going to try and juke his way down the field. A decisive runner who is tough to bring down one on one and has excellent contact balance. A very good receiver out of the backfield, not just on screen but can line up in the slot and make plays down the field. Suffered a lower body injury during his junior season and was never 100% the rest of the year so senior year will be big to see where he’s at physically. A lot to like with Davison as he’s an every down back who’s a tough and willing blocker and can play in any situation. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect and shows NFL upside as well."