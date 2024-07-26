Josiah Sharma flips from Oregon Ducks to Texas Longhorns
Folsom (California) four-star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma has experienced a whirlwind recruitment.
Thursday marked the latest - and perhaps final - turn in the sweepstakes to land the 6-foot-5, 325-pound defensive tackle, as he flipped his commitment from the Oregon Ducks to the Texas Longhorns:
Sharma initially announced a somewhat surprising commitment to the Ducks in June.
Even hours prior to his initial decision, many national experts anticipated a Texas commitment.
But a flurry of Oregon predictions came in on Decision Day, and he eventually picked the Ducks.
Still, it was a surprise decision that some speculated wouldn't end Sharma's process.
So, "Sharma to Texas" is the conclusion most expected - and predicted for months.
It just took time to get there.
The Folsom product is rated the nation's No. 203 overall prospect and No. 12 defensive lineman, according to Rivals.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Sharma as a prospect:
"Mammoth two-way lineman whose stock has really blown up in the last few months with scholarships flying in from all over the country. He’s an intriguing kid, young for his class and played his entire junior year as a 15 year old. Had a solid workout at the National Preps Camp in Las Vegas in January of 2023 where he measured in at 6-4.5, 292 pounds with a 79” wingspan. He worked out exclusively on the offensive line and looked solid at tackle, won all his reps pretty easily and looked fluid and can bend for a big guy. All of his scholarship offers are coming in for him on the defensive side of the ball and he shows the ability to play tackle, three-tech or on the nose. He’s a big space eater who shows a nice get-off and a consistent motor. He’s mostly a straight line guy right now and needs to continue to work on his hands and lateral mobility but there’s a lot to work with there. He’s naturally strong, can take on a double team and still get a push and makes plays outside his area. He’s still growing in to his body and learning the game but he’s definitely trending up as a prospect and has a really nice upside to him."
Overall, Texas' 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally, but Steve Sarkisian's program remains firmly in the mix for several bluechip prospects, meaning a top-10 finish is certainly within reach.
Sharma's addition was certainly a step in the right direction.