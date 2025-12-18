High School

Grandview vs. Yoakum: Live score updates from Texas High School Football Class 3A Division I championship game

Grandview aims to clinch 3rd state championship since 2018

Cody Thorn

Grandview's Bleu Hubbard carries the ball in a semifinal game against Peaster.
Grandview's Bleu Hubbard carries the ball in a semifinal game against Peaster. / Shane Kirkpatrick

A pair of program that date back to the early 1900s will clash for the Class 3A Division I finals on Thursday, Dec. 18 in Arlington.

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. between the Grandview Zebras and Yoakum Bulldogs.

Both enter with 13-2 records. Grandview has won 9 in a row, while Yoakum carries a 7-game winning streak into AT&T Stadium.

Grandview has won a pair of titles, going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Yoakum is seeking title No. 1, but made the big game in 2016 and 1952. The Bulldogs made the finals by beating defending state champion Columbus on Dec. 5, 20-14. That avenged an earlier loss by the Bulldogs on Oct. 17, which decided the district title for the two schools.

Incidentally, the 2018 title for Grandview included a 28-14 win over Yoakum in the semifinals.

The background

The schools started playing football more than 100 years ago.

Grandview’s program began in 1909, but they didn’t reach the playoffs for the first time until 1945. Yoakum, located near the Texas-Louisiana border in southeast Texas, started in 1910 and made the playoffs for the first time in 1931.

Who to know 

Grandview

LB/WR Bleu Hubbard, sr. 

QB Mason Landers, jr. 

DB/WR Kason Sanders, jr. 

Yaokum

WR X’Zavier Barnett, sr. — SMU signee; 49 carries for 406 yards and 8 TDs; 83 tackles, 24 TFL, 15 sacks

QB/DB Jace Morales, sr. — Wide receiver-turned-QB due to injury; is 5-for-8 passing for 171 and 3 TDs; has ran 50 times for 531 yards and 4 TDs. 

DB Cayson Gamez sr. — 133 tackles, 3 INT, 13 PBU

WR Kennon Dilworth, jr. — 9 catches for 251 yards, 3 TDs 

DB Brenten Jacob, sr. — 152 tackles, 14 PBU, 3 INT

RB Germarquis Robinson, fr. — Has 726 yards rushing on 81 carries — 9 yards per carry — and 13 TDs in only 8 games. 

