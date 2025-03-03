Kelvin Obot, elite offensive tackle, cuts list to 10

NEWS: Elite 2026 OT Kelvin Obot is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 285 OT from Fruitland, ID is ranked as a Top 5 OT in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/vPUDQWm4g3 pic.twitter.com/5l1UcMm5bt