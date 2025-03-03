Kelvin Obot, elite offensive tackle, cuts list to 10
The class of 2026 appears to be loaded at offensive tackle - with four of the nation's top-10 prospects coming from the position group.
Sitting at No. 5 is Fruitland (Idaho) four-star prospect Kelvin Obot, the nation's No. 37 overall prospect.
So far, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman has accumulated 23 scholarship offers from some of the nation's top schools.
On Monday, Obot announced a big cut to his list of suitors to just 10 semifinalists: Boise State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Utah and Wisconsin:
Many of the programs on that list are far from a surprise, as Obot previously told On3 that he had several unofficial visits planned for the spring, including Wisconsin, Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee, Utah and USC.
It remains far too early to say, for certian, where Obot is headed, but Nebraska, Oregon and USC are all strong contenders early in the process.
Nebraska has hosted Obot twice recently and is pushing for an official visit, while both Oregon and USC are establishing themselves as major power players for West region prospects.
Another suitor to keep an eye on is Ohio State, who only recently offered, but almost immediately secured a spot in the Idaho star's top 10.
Everything could become much more clear, however, following Obot's busy spring unofficial visit schedule.