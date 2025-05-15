Kelvin Obot, top-10 offensive tackle, announces his top 4
The state of Idaho has produced some serious talent in the past few years.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (Gooding; 2022) was an NFL first-round draft pick in April, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (Skyline; 2023) looks like a sure-fire future NFL draft pick and Gatlin Bair (Burley; 2024) is set to return from his LDS mission as a celebrated All-American receiver.
The next potential star out of the state?
Fruitland (Idaho) bluechip recruit Kelvin Obot, who is ranked the nation's No. 131 overall prospect and No. 9 offensive tackle.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman already holds more than 20 scholarship offers and is one of the most coveted linemen in the West region.
But Obot, who had previously announced five official visits, made another major decision regarding his recruitment Thursday, trimming his list to a final four.
The Idaho product made the announcement via social media - with Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and Utah making the cut.
Obot has already scheduled OVs to Michigan (June 20), Nebraska (June 6), Oregon (June 13) and Utah (May 30).
That list only eliminates one school - USC - from his last update, as he had previously announced a top five.
Obot's latest decision is a sign he is growing closer to making a decision - one that will draw even closer following a quartet of crucial summer official visits.