Kendre Harrison, Oregon Ducks 2-sport commit, helps team register back-to-back state titles, 60th straight win
Reidsville (North Carolina) two-sport star Kendre Harrison is collecting quite a resume.
The 6-foot-7, 243-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 13 overall prospect and No. 1 tight end in the class of 2026.
But his basketball prowess may be even more eye-opening.
After losing in the state title game as a freshman, Harrison has led his Reidsville team to back-to-back undefeated seasons, culminating in a second consecutive North Carolina 2A state title Saturday.
Reidsville, which has gone 86-1 in the past three seasons, defeated Northwood 71-54, behind Harrison's impressive statline - 16 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three steals.
While Harrison's stock is a bit higher in football, ESPN ranks him as the nation's No. 36 overall prospect in hoops, putting him within striking distance of becoming a McDonald's All-American.
With that kind of talent, college coaches in both football and basketball have continued to try to pursue Harrison since his commitment to the Ducks
But he shut down his recruitment earlier this week, indicating he was done with the recruiting process completely and was dead-set on a future in Eugene.
What are Dan Lanning and Dana Altman getting?
A two-sport high school All-American who was the MaxPreps national athlete of the year as a sophomore.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Harrison as a football prospect:
"Once every decade type of prospect given the fact that he’s being courted by college blue bloods to play football and basketball. Blessed with hulking size as he was verified at just a shade under 6-foot-6, 250 pounds summer before junior year. Likely only going to keep getting bigger with his near 6-foot-11 wingspan and big 10.5-inch hands. A straight-up mismatch for defenders, especially down the red zone. Not the most explosive route runner and isn’t one that really offers a ton after the catch, but is a coordinated mover with superb body control that knows how to get the most out of his backboard-shattering athleticism. Future on the gridiron appears to be as a Y tight end as he’s got the sheer mass to eventually move defenders while attached, but ability to change directions and get home as a pass rusher on the other side of the ball is certainly alluring. Saw production dip as an 11th grader after a remarkable 10th-grade campaign, but his one-of-a-kind clay is always going to be attractive. Will need to make some technical strides in hopes of becoming more than just a situational target, but projects as a possible difference-maker for a College Football Playoff contender that can unlock things for an offense with his NFL measurables."