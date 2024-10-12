Key Ohio State Buckeyes commit arrives for Colorado Buffaloes official visit
The Colorado Buffaloes are hard at work trying to flip some of the nation's top prospects.
For weeks, that effort has centered on Carrollton (Georgia) five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, a USC Trojans commit, as well as several defensive backs from all over the country.
But coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff may be taking a big step forward this weekend in its effort to improve the future of the defensive front.
On Friday, IMG Academy (Florida) four-star defensive lineman and Ohio State pledge London Merritt arrived for his visit to Colorado and shared pictures to Instagram:
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge-rusher has been committed to Ohio State since late March, but he has since taken an official visit to North Carolina.
This weekend, it's Colorado's turn to host the nation's No. 5 defensive end on an OV.
What would the Buffs be getting?
According to 247Sports, a versatile piece up front who can be a plus-player against the run or pressuring the quarterback:
"Heavy-handed defender that looks like a natural fit as a power end in a 3-4 or a 4-3, but could ultimately settle in as a full-time 3-technique at the next level. Spent much of junior season working out of a two-point stance in an odd front for Georgia’s AAAAAA runner-up. Jolts offensive tackles and tight ends with a formidable punch and can pick up quick wins by sliding and dipping his way around blockers, although the sack total doesn’t always show for it. Flashes some instincts as a run defender and uses impressive short-area quickness to make stops in pursuit as he changes course and keeps the legs pumping. Transferred into IMG Academy in advance of senior season... Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Four level. Must improve anchor technique and keep progressing as a rusher, but has plenty of developmental upside."