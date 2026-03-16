Ohio High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 16, 2026
The 2026 Ohio high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Thursday, March 19, with games in the State Semifinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Ohio high school playoffs.
The championship games will begin on March 20 at UD Arena.
Ohio High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 16, 2026
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division I Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinal - 3/21
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division II Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinal - 3/21
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division III Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinal - 3/19
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division IV Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinal - 3/19
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division V Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinal - 3/20
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division VI Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinal - 3/20
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division VII Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinal - 3/20
More Basketball Coverage from High School on SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.