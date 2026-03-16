The 2026 Ohio high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Thursday, March 19, with games in the State Semifinal round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Ohio high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 20 at UD Arena.

Ohio High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 16, 2026

State Semifinal - 3/21

State Semifinal - 3/21

State Semifinal - 3/19

State Semifinal - 3/19

State Semifinal - 3/20

State Semifinal - 3/20

State Semifinal - 3/20

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