Kodi Greene sets imminent commitment date; Oregon emerging as favorite? (Report)
A date has been set.
Mater Dei (California) elite offensive tackle Kodi Greene is ready to announce his college commitment.
According to Brandon Huffman, 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman will make his college decision Monday at 1:45 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m. ET on 247Sports' YouTube channel, and is down to four finalists: Michigan, Oregon, USC and Washington.
Greene is rated the nation's No. 28 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle in the class of 2026.
In the spring, the Mater Dei star announced that Oregon was his favorite, and industry leaders continue to predict "Greene to Oregon" as the most likely conclusion to his recruitment.
That decision may have been bolstered by his recent visit to Eugene for Oregon's star-studded "Saturday Night Live" event.
Still, the future right tackle has also spoken highly of his other three finalists, and he grew up in the state of Washington, potentially giving the Huskies an in-state bump.
Will Dan Lanning continue his hot streak, or will someone break up the party?
Fans will find out very soon.