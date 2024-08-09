Prediction: Oregon Ducks poised to land elite offensive lineman
The Oregon Ducks have the highest "rating per commit" of any program in the class of 2025.
But that hasn't stopped the coaching staff from getting off to a blazing-hot start in the 2026 cycle.
Oregon already boasts commitments from a trio of elite prospects - Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) quarterback Jonas Williams, Willamette (Oregon) defensive lineman Tony Cumberland Texas High (Texas) running back Tradarian Ball, the nation's No. 2 ball-carrier.
And more help could soon be on the way
Prediction: Kodi Greene to Oregon Ducks
Former Eastside Catholic (Washington)-turned-Mater Dei (California) elite offensive tackle Kodi Greene has been sky-high on Oregon for months.
During "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on 1080 The FAN in March, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound lineman expressed that the Ducks had clearly emerged as his leader.
"I would call (Oregon) my leader," he said. "That could change at any point. But as of right now they are number one."
In the months since then, nothing has changed.
In fact, Greene recently made a return trip to Eugene for Oregon's "Saturday Night Live" recruiting event and continued to build a strong relationship with the coaching staff.
On Thursday, a flurry of "Greene to Oregon" predictions have poured in on 247Sports and On3, sentiment I have felt was extremely likely since his radio interview.
The Mater Dei star is rated the nation's No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 28 overall prospect, a distinction that would make him a five-star prospect by Signing Day.
No commitment date has been set yet, but "Greene to Oregon" is beginning to feel imminent.