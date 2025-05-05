LaMarcus Bell, fast-rising Oregon running back, re-opens recruitment, sets new commitment date
After running a sub-11.00 100-meter dash to kick off the track season, Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell may be the hottest football prospect in the state of Oregon.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound ball-carrier is flirting with a fourth star and has begun hearing from Central Florida, Nebraska and others.
So, Bell's recent decision to decommit from the Oregon State Beavers and re-open his recruitment was far from surprising.
That decision came with the support of his parents, both of whom want Bell to find a future home where he can excel academically and athletically.
"My mom wanted me to stay close to home, but she also told me if I wanted to go out and explore she wants me to do that and be successful," Bell said. "My dad played football in college, so he told me the development part is the most important. They both want me to find the right fit for me."
Hoping to do just that, the Lake Oswego standout has scheduled four official visits - Oregon State (May 16), Utah (June 6), Boise State (June 12) and BYU (June 19).
First up will be the Beavers, who still have a shot at bringing the in-state talent back into the fold.
“I wanted to be more open to other schools, because I haven’t gotten to visit other schools, really," he said. "But I still have a good connection to Oregon State."
Next up is Utah in early June.
“I really have a good relationship with the running back coach (Mark Atuaia)," Bell said. "He was one of the first coaches to offer me when he was at Washington State. He went to Utah, went to a bigger stage and that stands out to me. I’ve seen some games at night and it gets nice out there.”
HIs third official visit will take Bell to Boise, where Ashton Jeanty delivered a legendary performance last fall.
“You know, Jeanty," Bell said, simply. "They develop guys really well. I want to make it to the next level. Seeing what Jeanty did last year, it’s definitely appealing. How they run the ball. They are iconic for the way they run the ball.”
BYU will get the fourth visit, and they have a not-so-secret weapon, Pine View (Utah) four-star tight end Brock Harris.
“It’s about the relationship. They develop guys, too," Bell said. "Coach (Harvey) Unga, we have a good relationship. You can’t be good without coaching. You need coaching. My boy Brock Harris told me that it’s a great place and we're close."
Bell intends to commit on July 9 - his 17th birthday - but that could be pushed back if more programs enter the fold.
With a 10.6 100-meter time well within reach, it's more likely than not his stock will continue to rise.
Expect Bell's recruitment to soar in the coming weeks, and for the battle for his services to grow increasingly intense.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Bell is one of the top backs out West in the ’26 class. He’s one of those players who may not wow you in any one particular facet of his game but excels at everything. He’s a patient runner with a nice initial burst, shows good vision and contact balance. He can run between the tackles, is a physical back and tough to bring down in the open field. He may not be a burner but he’s now slow either and shows the ability to outrun a secondary. He clocked a personal best 11.23-100m as a sophomore and his speed and burst has improved over the last year. He’s also a very good receiver out of the backfield and a willing blocker who can put a guy on their back. He’s a complete, every down back who can play in any situation and projects as a high Power 4 prospect who is trending up in our eyes."