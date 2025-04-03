Legend Bey, dynamic Texas athlete, announces top 10; Texas A&M the favorite?
North Forney (Texas) quarterback Legend Bey lived up to his name during his junior season.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound quarterback threw for 1,444 yards, ran for 1,912 yards and collected a total of 41 touchdowns to earn 10-6A offensive MVP.
Unsurprisingly, Bey's recruitment has also caught fire, as he's picked up 35 scholarship offers so far.
But rather than continue to add to his list, the three-star athlete officially trimmed his list to 10 on Thursday - Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and West Virginia:
That list is a little surprising.
Bey had previously scheduled official visits to both SMU and Oklahoma, who did not make the list, and switched out his SMU visit for an official visit to West Virginia this weekend.
But overall, the key to Bey's top 10 is likely Texas A&M, which is the projected favorite, according to 247Sports.
That effort was bolstered last weekend when Bey took an unofficial visit to College Station to get a look - up close and personal - at a spring drills.
Whether or not he truly becomes an Aggie remains to be seen, but it's clear that Bey is beginning to seriously whittle down his options.
And only 10 contenders remain.