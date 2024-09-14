Lincoln Riley attends Georgia high school football game with eyes on elite recruits
College football coaches frequently use their bye weeks to check in on recruits, so seeing USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines of a high school game Friday night wasn't a surprise.
But perhaps it was eyebrow-raising to see him so far away from home.
On Friday night, Riley was spotted at a Georgia high school football game between Carrollton and Gainesville, a content with obvious ties to the Trojans.
Not only are both teams loaded with talent, but the rosters also feature three current USC commits - Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis and cornerback Shamar Arnoux and 2026 Gainesville five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin.
Riley is probably right to spend the extra attention on his Georgia pledges.
In the class of 2025, USC secured verbal commitments from a pair of five-star defensive lineman - Manchester's Justus Terry and Warner Robins' Isaiah Gibson - who later decommitted.
Riley would love to end the "Georgia decommitment" streak at two, and hang on to Lewis, Arnoux and Griffin.
On Friday night, he was able to check in with all three in one spot and clearly didn't miss that opportunity.