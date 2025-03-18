LSU Tigers working to land nation's No. 2 overall prospect with surprise visit
Georgetown Preparatory School (Maryland) consensus five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is one of the most coveted players in America.
The 6-foot-6, 350-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 3 overall prospect and has trimmed his list to 11 - Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
But this week's visit could prove to be a game-changer.
On Tuesday, Iheanacho shared that he is on campus at LSU:
While in-state Maryland is viewed as the leader in his recruitment currently, sevearl teams still have an excellent shot to secure the five-star recruit's commitment.
LSU, once viewed as a team that was simply among Iheanacho's semifinalists, seems to be making a sure at the right time.
And this weekend's visit is perfectly timed.
“My relationship with LSU is strong," he told On3.
What could the Tigers get if they secure the commitment of Iheanacho:
Here's what 247Sports had to say:
"A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size. Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen. Will need to improve his ankle and hip flexibility, but even with some stiffness in his lower half is still athletic enough to dominate on both Friday nights and the offseason camp circuit. Checks multi-sport boxes with skillful basketball tape. Rare elite football prospect that boards at the renowned Georgetown Preparatory School. Somebody defenders look to avoid in the run game, especially at the second level. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft."