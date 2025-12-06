Maryland High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school boys basketballseason continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Archbishop Curley 66, Overlea 47
BASIS 37, The Lab School of Washington 26
Bethel Academy Regional 71, St. Mary's Ryken 69
Bishop Ireton 78, Malvern Prep 57
Bishop McNamara 71, Santa Margarita 67
Bishop O'Connell 67, IMG Academy 65
Blake 101, Einstein 27
Brunswick 66, Catoctin 32
Calvert 64, Northern 45
Calverton 66, MSSD 52
Catholic 58, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 50
Crofton 73, Severn Run 60
Damascus 62, Churchill 58
DeMatha 90, Fayetteville Academy 65
Edmondson-Westside 72, Woodlawn 53
Episcopal 57, Trinity Episcopal 52
Fairmont Heights 67, Alexandria City 45
Greenwood Mennonite 52, Calvary Baptist Church Academy 34
GVCS Broadfording 65, Allegany 60
Hill School 76, Landon 53
Huntingtown 57, Patuxent 18
Kenwood 52, Dundalk 40
Lake Clifton 98, Douglass 18
Liberty 62, Urbana 58
Magruder 61, Kennedy 60
Manchester Valley 64, Owings Mills 20
Meade 62, Southern 53
Meyersdale 59, Hancock 44
New Hope Academy Regional 59, Gerstell Academy 37
North County 50, Chesapeake 43
Northwest 65, Northwood 27
Paint Branch 87, Watkins Mill 52
Poly 63, Friends 51
Poolesville 52, Wootton 39
Severn School 81, Avalon 45
Sherwood 42, Clarksburg 32
SMCA 75, Atlantic Shores Christian 67
Smithsburg 48, South Carroll 46
South Hagerstown 55, Francis Scott Key 47
South River 77, Glen Burnie 42
Springdale Prep 88, Phoenix Montessori Academy 50
St. Frances Academy 70, Archbishop Spalding 65
St. John's 67, Gonzaga 53
Westlake 57, Chopticon 45
Wheaton 77, Gaithersburg 53
Whitman 67, Blair 57
William Penn 83, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 68