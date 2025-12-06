High School

Maryland High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025

See every Maryland boys high school basketball final score

CJ Vafiadis

DeMatha Catholic High School
DeMatha Catholic High School / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The 2025 Maryland high school boys basketballseason continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Maryland high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025

Archbishop Curley 66, Overlea 47

BASIS 37, The Lab School of Washington 26

Bethel Academy Regional 71, St. Mary's Ryken 69

Bishop Ireton 78, Malvern Prep 57

Bishop McNamara 71, Santa Margarita 67

Bishop O'Connell 67, IMG Academy 65

Blake 101, Einstein 27

Brunswick 66, Catoctin 32

Calvert 64, Northern 45

Calverton 66, MSSD 52

Catholic 58, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 50

Crofton 73, Severn Run 60

Damascus 62, Churchill 58

DeMatha 90, Fayetteville Academy 65

Edmondson-Westside 72, Woodlawn 53

Episcopal 57, Trinity Episcopal 52

Fairmont Heights 67, Alexandria City 45

Greenwood Mennonite 52, Calvary Baptist Church Academy 34

GVCS Broadfording 65, Allegany 60

Hill School 76, Landon 53

Huntingtown 57, Patuxent 18

Kenwood 52, Dundalk 40

Lake Clifton 98, Douglass 18

Liberty 62, Urbana 58

Magruder 61, Kennedy 60

Manchester Valley 64, Owings Mills 20

Meade 62, Southern 53

Meyersdale 59, Hancock 44

New Hope Academy Regional 59, Gerstell Academy 37

North County 50, Chesapeake 43

Northwest 65, Northwood 27

Paint Branch 87, Watkins Mill 52

Poly 63, Friends 51

Poolesville 52, Wootton 39

Severn School 81, Avalon 45

Sherwood 42, Clarksburg 32

SMCA 75, Atlantic Shores Christian 67

Smithsburg 48, South Carroll 46

South Hagerstown 55, Francis Scott Key 47

South River 77, Glen Burnie 42

Springdale Prep 88, Phoenix Montessori Academy 50

St. Frances Academy 70, Archbishop Spalding 65

St. John's 67, Gonzaga 53

Westlake 57, Chopticon 45

Wheaton 77, Gaithersburg 53

Whitman 67, Blair 57

William Penn 83, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 68

More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Maryland