Mario Cristobal to recruits: Pay attention to growing gap between Miami and Florida, Florida State
The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes are putting together a special football season under coach Mario Cristobal.
The Florida Gators (4-3, 2-2 SEC) and Florida State Seminoles (1-7, 1-6 ACC), on the other hand, are mired in poor seasons that are likely to lead to offseason shake-ups.
That's something Cristobal wants recruits in the talent-rich state of Florida - and beyond - to make note of when considering their options.
"“All recruits, in-state, out of state, can now clearly see the trajectory of this program versus the other programs (in Florida)," he said.
Perhaps even more eye-opening is the fact that recruits already seem to be taking note.
Miami's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 11 nationally, but are well-positioned to close with a top-10 class, while Florida and Florida State sit at Nos. 51 and 48, respectively.
Cristobal has been billed as a relentless recruiter, so his news-conference message is far from a surprise.
But what is surprising is how perfectly Miami's success aligns with sagging seasons for both Florida and Florida State.
That has left the door wide open for Cristobal to close with a star-studded class in Coral Gables, as both the Gators and Seminoles are losing key commitments while Miami is battling for a top-four finish in the college football playoff standings.
Expect Cristobal to take advantage - and to continue to pound home the message that the 'Canes are clearly the premier program in the state of Florida.